Super glue shortage reportedly hits Techiman due to high patronage by youth for inhalation

According to the news website, people who genuinely need super glues for their original purpose – adhesive, can’t get the product to buy due to the mad rush for it by the youth.

“They consume in high quantities at the various ghettos, a situation that has already caused a shortage of super glue products in the municipality,” the report said.

The use of super glue, which is a dangerous adhesive product by the youth to get high is quite bizarre as they are mostly known to abuse alcohol, weed, cocaine, heroin, and tramadol.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear what the super glue contains that make the youth abuse it in the name of getting high. What is clear, however, is that the inhalation of the product and mixing it with drinks to consume other than its original purpose is definitely harmful.