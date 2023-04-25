The sports category has moved to a new website.
Super glue shortage reportedly hits Techiman due to high patronage by youth for inhalation

Andreas Kamasah

Reports indicate that Techiman, the capital of the Bono East Region is currently experiencing a shortage of super glue due to high patronage by young people who allegedly inhale the adhesive and sometimes mix it with energy drinks to get high.

Super glue
Super glue

Adomonline.com reports that its Bono East regional correspondent, Christian Ofori Kumah spoke to some shop owners in the municipality and they confirmed the development.

According to the news website, people who genuinely need super glues for their original purpose – adhesive, can’t get the product to buy due to the mad rush for it by the youth.

“They consume in high quantities at the various ghettos, a situation that has already caused a shortage of super glue products in the municipality,” the report said.

The use of super glue, which is a dangerous adhesive product by the youth to get high is quite bizarre as they are mostly known to abuse alcohol, weed, cocaine, heroin, and tramadol.

It is unclear what the super glue contains that make the youth abuse it in the name of getting high. What is clear, however, is that the inhalation of the product and mixing it with drinks to consume other than its original purpose is definitely harmful.

Drug abuse especially among the youth is one of the major challenges Ghanaian authorities have been struggling to deal with, but it appears to be on the increase rather than declining.

