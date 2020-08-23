Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo, Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed Shodipe’s rearrest on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Confirming the development to TheCable, Fadeyi said, “Yes we have him now. He is currently in custody.”

Shodipe is a prime suspect in a series of killings recorded at the Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The 19-year-old suspect, who was paraded in July and kept in Mokola police station escaped from his cell on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Oyo State Police Commissioner, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, blamed an off-duty police officer for the escape.

However, following Shodipe’s escape, Enwonwu pledged that Oyo police command would do everything to re-arrest the suspect and ensure the state was crime-free.

The police also announced a N500,000 bounty for useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of the suspect.