General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has been accused of sleeping with the wife of a pastor who used to work for him.

Pastor Mike Davids, who has since left the church, accused Suleman of sleeping with his wife, Pastor Faith Edeko, while the two were working together on setting up a gospel television station for the church.

He alleged that the two first had sex at a hotel where Suleman had lodged her, and that his young daughter was sleeping in the room when it happened.

The pastor said he forgave his wife after she confessed the first meeting to him out of guilt, but that the affair continued.

Pastor Davids said he left the church in 2019 after his relationship with Suleman turned sour.

He alleged that he started receiving threats from the general overseer, and that his wife left him, taking their three children with her to Abuja where she heads a branch of Suleman's church in Utako.

He said, "Apostle Suleman has damaged my life. I have not seen my wife and children for two years and Apostle Suleman says if I ever go near them, he will have me taken out. I have a video where he said he will make me disappear. I don't want to lose my life."

Pastor Edeko has already dismissed her husband's allegation, accusing him of abandoning the marriage, a situation she said made her suicidal.

She accused Pastor Davids of cheap blackmail, and said no one was preventing him from reconnecting with his children.

Media reports had indicated that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was already acting on a petition written by Pastor Davids to investigate Apostle Suleman.

However, Suleman dismissed the report in a tweet posted on his account on Monday, January 25, 2021.

"IGP orders probe on me? Where, when?Maybe my ghost. Just reading stories now. Please discard. There is no such thing. Bad press really sells fast," he posted.

Suleman was in 2017 the centre of another sex scandal after Stephanie Otobo accused him of manipulating her into a sexual affair before dumping her.