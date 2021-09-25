Sujimoto Residences: 7 features that set the luxury short-let home apart

Do you thirst to experience a corporate maid customer service system and a home away from home that indulges and caresses you with all things luxurious and extravagant? Look no further, visit Sujimoto Residence, Nigeria’s most affordable luxury short-let apartments in Nigeria!

Located in Ikoyi’s highbrow areas like the prestigious Banana Island, the most expensive square metre in Africa and home to the 1% of the 1% in Nigeria, Sujimoto Residence offers untold luxury experience and comfort for those who yearn for a home-away-from-home experience and exceptional luxury short let services. Sujimoto Residences is your last stop for a unique short-let experience. Here’s why:

• Private chef: Our chefs have backgrounds from 7star hotels,

We provide you with unadulterated quality service of the best of meals from a Private chef. Whether indigenous or continental, your taste buds can rely on our professional culinary services for optimal satisfaction. Creating meals that adhere to the tastes and possible dietary restrictions of our clients, we pride ourselves in the ability of our Private Chefs to carry out menu planning, family and individual meal preparation, food shopping, wine pairing, formal table setting service and even put out a constant “front-of-the-house” attitude.

• Automation: Alexa, turn on the lights! We don’t know about your home, but in our shortlet home, our clients are privy to automation; our lights turn on without much ado, our curtains draw at the press of a button, and our security system disarms whenever you’re home. Not only are these features convenient, but they also save you energy and time.

Our shortlet homes are made to give you utmost comfort with the keys to your apartment in your hands.

• Fully Equipped Kitchen

At Sujimoto Residences, our kitchens scream ‘come the way you are, we’ve got you’!

Each of our apartments are fully furnished with a fully-equipped kitchen that offers everything from a full-size cooker and oven, hood, dishwasher and microwave to cookware, full-size refrigerator, tableware and utensils.

• Private chauffeur: Ride around town like a boss in our elite chauffeur service. Our chauffeurs are licensed and experienced to drive you comfortably to your destination. We offer you premium service even from your airport arrival to departure. Once you’re settled in your accommodation, book a Blacklane chauffeur service to explore the city and enjoy the peace of mind of a smooth, stress-free ride.

• Concierge Staff: At Sujimoto Residences, Customer Service is our ‘numero uno’ priority! By exemplifying professionalism and superior customer service skills, we provide our clients with a sense of community. From making recommendations to dinner reservations to booking tickets to a show, our concierge is there to help patrons have the best possible experience during their stay.

• Premium security: Located in the most secure neighbourhood in Africa, it is safe to say that at our sholet-let homes, your security is guaranteed! At Sujimoto Residences, the uninhibited safety of our clients is priority.

We provide reliable security services to our clients upon arrival and during their stay. Our security personnel are trained in defensive driving techniques and are experienced in route planning and convoy movements to ensure utmost safety of our clients. We also install and maintain fully integrated electronic security systems to meet the safety needs of our clients.

• Netflix and Chill: Don’t worry about Netflix subscriptions on your phone! Wev’e got you covered all through your stay at our Residences. Grab your popcorn, make yourself comfortable on our imported Italian furniture and flex away on Netflix!

From enquiry to checkout, balcony to bedroom, Sujimoto Residences provide the ultimate luxury living experience, with our fully fitted 3 and 4 bedrooms which feature exclusive facilities such as a Private Chef, Private Concierge staff, fully-fitted Technogym, Unlimited Wi-Fi, Netflix, automated curtains, 24 hours power supply, Cable TV, Private chauffeur service, Outdoor terrace/Jacuzzi, Central Music player, Premium Security, Ample Parking Space, Furnished BQ, and several other amenities.

For the tourists and business travelers visiting Lagos or the elite worker seeking a break from the everyday hustle and bustle, and the modern entrepreneur in need of a serene environment to work while they relax, Sujimoto Residence is your ultimate relaxation destination!

Don’t waste a moment more!

For your reservation, call us NOW on 0702 500 4780 or +234 813 424 5404

