“Suicide is bad but I have no option” - Lady whose pastor shared her nude photos on church’s WhatsApp group

The Nigerian lady identified as Rita Abang shared her suicide note on social media, saying her death should be blamed on pastor Francis Moses Ukugha believed to be with Living Faith Church a.k.a Winners Chapel.

“#HeyBabe I know suicide is bad, but I have no option than this. I love my parents and my little girl. By tomorrow I will be dead. Know that this man Francis Moses Ukugha is the fault. How can you tarnish my image and post my share my naked pictures on our church WhatsApp group” Rita Abang wrote.

Reports say after sharing her suicidal thoughts on Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook, she was later found with 4 bottles of poisonous insecticide, Sniper, a discovery which compelled family members to place her under strict surveillance.

A lady identified on Twitter as @pricelesscindy shared the sad story, adding that the victim had been saved.

“#Chioma Nobody should ever joke with a suicide thought, my friend made a post yesterday about taking her life on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp status. She is closely watched by her family members, after thorough search four bottles of snipers were found in her possession,” she wrote.

What is far from clear is how and where the pastor got Rita Abang’s nude photos and what he sought to achieve by sharing them in his church’s WhatsApp group page.