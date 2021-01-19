The first season which ended in October, 2020, recorded many winners across the country including a Civil Engineering student of Cross River State University, William Ubi, who won N200,000; Warri-based Anthony Iyemi who smiled home with N100,000; Mohammed Tijani, a Kaduna-based farmer, who picked N20,000 as prize; Ugochi Nwaobikeze, a businesswoman in Onelga, Port Harcourt, N20,000 and Sarah Sadiq, a student of Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa, N20,000.

Globacom, in a statement released in Lagos, said that the new season was unveiled to further delight Glo subscribers, particularly those who missed out on prizes in the first season. It added that subscribers participating in the Rewards Program, just like in the first season, will earn Cashtokens each time they recharge their lines and that each Cashtoken will give an assured cashback.

Globacom added that subscribers also stand a chance to win between N5,000 and N100 million in weekly lottery draws.

“To enroll for GloRewards, subscribers will Dial *777*6# and start recharging to earn Cashtokens. However, welcome Cashtoken awaits new customers on first recharge of N200 only, after which they will earn more Cashtokens on every cumulative recharge of N1000 during a calendar month”, Globacom explained.

For existing customers, the company said that they will earn Cashtokens on every N1000 cumulative recharge within a calendar month.

According to Globacom, subscribers will continue to earn and accumulate Cashtokens as long as they meet the eligibility criteria. Thus, there is no upper limit to accumulating Cashtokens. All cashtokens will be credited in a virtual wallet that is linked to the customer’s mobile number.

“Subscribers will be able view and redeem their cashtokens by dialing *6700# to purchase airtime/data, pay electricity bills, pay CableTV bills or other payments. They can also transfer their accumulated cash tokens to the bank and cash out the equivalent value”, Globacom explained.

The second season of Glo Rewards Cashtoken runs from 18th December 2020 to 31st March, 2021.

