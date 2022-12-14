Students jailed 20 months for stealing motorcycle

Damulak, however, gave the convicts an option of N10,000 fine or eight months each for conspiracy and another N15,000 or 12 months each for stealing.

The judge said the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Daniel Nanmuwah told the court that the case was reported on Nov. 6, at Anglo-Jos Police station by some officers of the Nigerian Police.

The prosecutor said that the convicts conspired and stole a motorcycle parked under a tree before they were arrested.