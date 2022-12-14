ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Students jailed 20 months for stealing motorcycle

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Upper Area Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced two students to 20 months imprisonment for conspiring and stealing a motorcycle.

Students jailed 20 months for stealing motorcycle (WithinNigeria)
Students jailed 20 months for stealing motorcycle (WithinNigeria)

The judge, David Damulak sentenced birth students after they pleaded guilty to the two-count charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Damulak, however, gave the convicts an option of N10,000 fine or eight months each for conspiracy and another N15,000 or 12 months each for stealing.

The judge said the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Daniel Nanmuwah told the court that the case was reported on Nov. 6, at Anglo-Jos Police station by some officers of the Nigerian Police.

The prosecutor said that the convicts conspired and stole a motorcycle parked under a tree before they were arrested.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the Section 59 and 272 of Plateau Penal Code Law.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pulse Picks: The 5 biggest political losers in 2022

Pulse Picks: The 5 biggest political losers in 2022

Adamawa Govt. approves N1.02bn road contract variations

Adamawa Govt. approves N1.02bn road contract variations

Again, Buhari says he's done his best for Nigeria

Again, Buhari says he's done his best for Nigeria

2023: Don’t abandon me, PDP gov candidate begs Awori people

2023: Don’t abandon me, PDP gov candidate begs Awori people

Ebonyi records 202 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in 2022 – Taskforce

Ebonyi records 202 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in 2022 – Taskforce

I will bring prosperity to Kogi, Ajaokuta steel ‘ll be a reality – Obi

I will bring prosperity to Kogi, Ajaokuta steel ‘ll be a reality – Obi

Police present N84m to families of deceased officers in Kaduna, Kebbi

Police present N84m to families of deceased officers in Kaduna, Kebbi

Osinbajo, wife grace 2022 Christmas concert at Aso Villa

Osinbajo, wife grace 2022 Christmas concert at Aso Villa

Gov. Wike renews scholarship for Rivers medical students, announces N500m grant

Gov. Wike renews scholarship for Rivers medical students, announces N500m grant

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fake soldier, Rufai Abubakar

Fake soldier arrested at Burma Camp while trying to fly military plane to Tamale

Gunmen

Cleric narrates how gunmen stripped, and robbed him at gunpoint in Imo

Sleeping dogs

10-year-old boy devoured to death by 12 wild dogs

LGBTQI

US-based Ghanaian escapes death after being caught with alleged gay partner at Nima