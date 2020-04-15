According to 20-year-old first-class Anatomy graduate of Nigeria’s Delta State University, Ishicheli, the controversial facemask was meant to help fight the deadly coronavirus while enabling the wearers to breathe comfortably.

Grace Kenechi is reported as saying that she made those masks after observing that some people find it hard to breathe with the popular face masks.

Well, this is just an excited young lady putting her creative mind to use for pleasure. A facemask made with beads cannot in any way help prevent a virus as deadly as COVID-19.

While some social media users applaud her for being innovative, others held the view that the global pandemic is too serious a situation to toy with.