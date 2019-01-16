On Tuesday, January 15, 2019, a Facebook profile Maryam Ogunmuyiwa said the officer fired the shot at him because he felt like releasing a bullet.

The victim identified as Dimeji is receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Center located in the Ogun State capital. There are concerns about his health after the incident with the policeman.

"He was shot by a policeman yesterday wherein they were in the same taxi. The policeman said he felt like releasing a bullet 🚅 🚅 🚅 and shot Dimeji who was sitting at the front sit," the Facebook profile wrote in a post.