Student, painter jailed 6 months each for stealing auto parts

A Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos on Thursday, sentenced a student and painter to six months imprisonment for stealing auto parts.

The police charged Nwankoro Uchechukwu and painter, Genesis Hilary with theft.

Magistrates Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, sentenced Uchechukwu and Hilary after they pleaded guilty to the offence.

Magistrates Adam and Dolnaan, however, gave the convicts an option to pay N5, 000 each as fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that some police officers attached to the Laranto Police station arrested the convicts on July 21.

Gokwat said that the convict was caught in possession of stolen auto parts on Zaria road in Jos.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 305 of the Plateau State Penal Code law.

