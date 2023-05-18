Student in court for stealing ₦700k aunt borrowed from cooperative society

Chimezie, whose residential address was not provided, is charged with theft. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Inspector Olufemi Omilana, told the court that Chimezie committed the offence on December 24, 2022, at 6:30 pm, at the Eleyele area of Ibadan.

Omilana said that the defendant stole the money from Chioma Onyegbula who borrowed the money from a cooperative society.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Munirat Giwa-Babalola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦100,000 with two sureties in like sum.