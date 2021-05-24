Student dies from fire accident recorded while charging phone at fuel station.

The students had gone to charge their phones at the filling station because there was a statewide power outage which followed the five-day warning strike embarked upon by the NLC last week.

Fire broke out when an extension box they tried to plug at the section provided for them to charge phones sparked fire at the time petrol was being discharged from a tanker at the station.

The overseer of the campus, Mr Ephraim Dyages, told NAN in Kafanchan on Monday that Dantata died at about 3 a.m.

She died at the Jos University Teaching University (JUTH) where she was receiving treatment alongside another student after they sustained first degree burns.

Dyages said five other students were still receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Kafanchan, noting that the parents of three others requested to take their children elsewhere.

“Two students were taken to JUTH, and unfortunately we lost one of them and the others are at the General Hospital, Kafanchan.

“The cases of five students taken to the General Hospital, Kafanchan, can be managed there though their injuries were not minor.