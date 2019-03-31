The student according to report committed suicide after a lecturer who gave him handouts to sell to his fellow students embarrassed him over the proceeds of the handouts.

Ajiboye who was a son of a traditional title holder in Iragbiji reportedly drank some quantity of insecticide and eventually died.

Reacting to the incident, the Public Relations Officer, Students Union Government of the Polytechnic, Olayinka Owolabi confirmed the incident but said nobody knew why the deceased killed himself.

“Some of his neighbours heard his cry and rushed to his room where they met him gasping for air. He was taken to hospital but he eventually died.

“They said he took poisonous substance but we do not know what he took and nobody can say why he took the substance,” he said.

According to Punch, Owolabi said the remains of the student had since been buried at his hometown, stating that his parents said they were not interested in investigating the circumstances that surrounded his death.

Also reacting to Ajibade’s death, the public relations officer of the institution, Mr Olayinka Iroye, said he was aware of the case. He said the management took him to some hospitals “but he eventually died’’.

In the same vein, some days after Ajiboye’s death, another student of the Polytechnic, Maryam Fasasi, reportedly attempted suicide.

Maryam, an ND student of the Estate Management Department was reported to have drunk a popular insecticide, sniper, but she was rescued and revived at a hospital.

She was said to have been taken to hospital where she was treated and was discharged on Saturday, Punch reports.

According to Punch, Maryam was said to have misplaced N45,000 which was the proceeds from handouts given to her to sell by one of her lecturers and she attempted to kill herself because of this.