Student arraigned for allegedly causing amputation of colleague’s leg in Sokoto

According to Abubakar, the accident was reported to the police by the school’s authority and in a swift response, the police arrested the student-driver.

“We had since conducted our investigation and the suspect had been charged to court for further judicial process,” he said.

NAN also gathered that the victim was outside the school premises after their final examination when another student driving a car on a high speed reportedly crushed her.

According to the College’s Director, Mr Emmanuel James, the driver was not a student of the school.

He said, ”the accident occurred when the graduating students were anxiously waiting for their parents to convey them home in a joyous mood.

“However, upon hearing the accident, the school authority moved to the scene and rushed the victim to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, in company of the police.

“That was where she was booked for amputation considering the severity of the mutilation of her leg.

“Moreover, the school’s authority has been supporting the victim who is currently on sick bed with all possible means to ensure that she recovers quickly from the trauma,” he said.

James added that the parents of the victim had requested for the provision of an artificial leg for the victim by the parents of the lone-driver who is also a graduate of another secondary school in Sokoto.