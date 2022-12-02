Strict father flogs his daughter to d*ath for entering neighbour’s room

It was gathered that Uweghwerhen was at home with his family members, alongside their neighbours when he saw his daughter coming out of the room of one of his neighbours.

Displeased with his daughter’s action, Uweghwerhen, who became annoyed immediately he spotted her, pounced on her and used a cane to beat, inflicting injuries on the victim’s body.

The three-year-old girl was, however, said to have died as a result of the beating and upon realizing the gravity of his action, fled from the scene.

Luck ran out of the victim’s father when vigilantes arrested him at Ubogo community and handed him over to policemen in Ovwian/Aladja Division.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying investigations are ongoing, after which the suspect would be arraigned in court for prosecution.

In a related development, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued a 12-year-old abandoned boy, who attempted to kill himself.

It was gathered that the teenager, whose parents abandoned alongside his younger siblings for four months, took a knife and tried to cut his throat when he became tired of taking care of his siblings before he was rescued.