Strict father flogs his daughter to d*ath for entering neighbour’s room

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have flogged his three-year-old daughter with a cane, after which the minor passed away.

A 25-year-old strict father, Godsgift Uweghwerhen has beaten his daughter to death in Aladja community, in the Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that Uweghwerhen was at home with his family members, alongside their neighbours when he saw his daughter coming out of the room of one of his neighbours.

Displeased with his daughter’s action, Uweghwerhen, who became annoyed immediately he spotted her, pounced on her and used a cane to beat, inflicting injuries on the victim’s body.

The three-year-old girl was, however, said to have died as a result of the beating and upon realizing the gravity of his action, fled from the scene.

Luck ran out of the victim’s father when vigilantes arrested him at Ubogo community and handed him over to policemen in Ovwian/Aladja Division.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying investigations are ongoing, after which the suspect would be arraigned in court for prosecution.

In a related development, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued a 12-year-old abandoned boy, who attempted to kill himself.

It was gathered that the teenager, whose parents abandoned alongside his younger siblings for four months, took a knife and tried to cut his throat when he became tired of taking care of his siblings before he was rescued.

The boy, according to the Director General (DG) of NAPTIP, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, was able to be rescued because he unknowingly used the blunt side of the knife to cut himself and could not do much damage before help came.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

