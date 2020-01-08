These guys have since come a long way and have been given the opportunity to also impress the celebrity judges, which include Damola Ladejobi (Ask Damz), Chef Ette Assam and Chef Imoteda. Their stories have been interesting, emotional and above all inspiring it has been weeks of intense voting as the grand finale draws closer.

So have you voted for your favourite contestant? Only your votes will ensure that they progress in the competition and hopefully make it to the finale.

To vote and keep your favourite contestant in the competition, all you have to do is this:

#StreetFoodzNaijaKings: One more week to go! Cast your votes to keep favourite contestant in the competition

Visit https://streetfoodznaija.foodbay.tv/

Locate your favourite contestant, and

Click vote!

Voting ends on January 14, 2020!

Check out the 13 Contestants

The King of Street Foods competition is organised by Food Bay TV and powered by Devon King’s. For more updates, simply follow @devonkingsng and @foodbaytv on social media. Also, visit foodbay.tv, and use the hashtag #StreetFoodzNaijaKings

