These thirteen were selected based on set criteria and are now set for the next phase of the competition, which is the voting!

The voting phase has begun and will determine the 7 contestants that make it to the finals. But before that, the thirteen contestants will be mentored by the celebrity judges in Damola Ladejobi (Ask Damz), Chef Ette Assam, and Chef Imoteda – all of whom will train the contestants and enlighten them on better food practices during the course of the competition.

To vote for your favourite contestant, all you have to do is this:

Visit https://streetfoodznaija.foodbay.tv/

Locate your favourite contestant, and

Click vote!

Voting ends on January 5, 2020!

Interested in seeing the 13 contestants? Let us introduce you to them! These thirteen inspiring street food entrepreneurs are simply amazing with their unique stories. They are set to battle it out for the grand prize of N1m and a renovated workspace, courtesy of Devon King’s and Food Bay TV.

Contestants in the King of Street Foods Contest

You can catch all the episodes of King of Street Foods on Sundays on TVC, WAP TV and Views Channel at 19:30 (WAT), and live on @foodbaytv social media platforms.

The King of Street Foods competition is organised by Food Bay TV and powered by Devon King’s.

For more information, simply follow @devonkingsng and @foodbaytv on social media, visit foodbay.tv, and use the hashtag #StreetFoodzNaijaKings

