Olukayode Christopher Omowa - Crispy and Grill by Grubs Republic, has won the title of ‘King of Street Foodz in Nigeria’, for showing Creativity in his style of cooking during the fierce cooking battle at the competition's grand finale, which held at the Eagles Club, Surulere, Lagos on February 8th 2020.

#StreetFoodzNaijaKings: Behold the King of Street Foodz in Naija- “Olukayode Christopher Omowa of Crispy Grills, Lagos”

After a very tough judging process by the Celebrity Judges - Expert Nutritionist, Adedamola Ladejobi, AskDamz and Street Foods & Grill Chef, Etteh Assam, Olukayode Christopher Omowa, owner of Crispy and Grill by Grubs Republic was crowned the King of Street Foodz Naija of 2020, after his meal of “Stuffed sweet potatoes with shredded chicken and vegetable sauce” was adjudged the most creative dish, winning him the grand prize of 1 million naira, a rebranded outlet and a year’s supply of Devon Kings products!

#StreetFoodzNaijaKings: Behold the King of Street Foodz in Naija- “Olukayode Christopher Omowa of Crispy Grills, Lagos”

Also rewarded were the 1st runner up Anifowose Segun Johnson – King Glab Cuisines and 2nd runner up Oghenefego Samuel Daniels – Boxdfood, who also got renovated outlets as well as the sum N500, 000 and N200, 000 respectively. All selected 13 contestants who made it to the voting round of the competition also got themselves renovated outlets courtesy Devon King’s, and lots of consolation prizes.

#StreetFoodzNaijaKings: Behold the King of Street Foodz in Naija- “Olukayode Christopher Omowa of Crispy Grills, Lagos”

The Street Foodz Fest which was co-hosted by Cool FM OAP DOTUN, and Show host Soliat Bada delivered on its promise as the ambience at the event was truly amazing, from the variety of street foods to assorted drinks, loads of games and much more. Nigerian singing sensations Zlatan Ibile and Teni the Entertainer lit up the stage as they performed their popular hit tracks to the utmost appreciation of the audience.

#StreetFoodzNaijaKings: Behold the King of Street Foodz in Naija- “Olukayode Christopher Omowa of Crispy Grills, Lagos”

Sharing her excitement on the successful flagship edition of the Street Foodz Naija Kings Competition was Category Development and Activation Manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin Popoola-Diana, who congratulated the winner as well as all the contestants.

“I am quite pleased with the outcome of the 1st Season of the Street Foodz Naija Competition. The platform has given opportunity for the contestants to be noticed around their neighbourhoods and the entire country at large and they now serve as inspirations to others aspiring to venture into the food business.

#StreetFoodzNaijaKings: Behold the King of Street Foodz in Naija- “Olukayode Christopher Omowa of Crispy Grills, Lagos”

"As a Brand we are delighted to have been part of this project, being the first of its kind in the country, the competition was well received by the public, and the participation and entries recorded for the competition was quite high. While there was an eventual winner, the overall goal of this project was to create awareness and celebrate these Street Food- preneurs as we like to call them, thereby elevating this sector of the food industry which is often overlooked."

"These contestants not only gained valued skills and lessons, we also made sure to give each of their various outlets a befitting facelift. Rest assured, next year’s competition is going to be much more bigger and better,” she said.

See highlights from grand finale

You can catch all the highlights of the grand finale and final episodes of the King of Street Foods Naija season one competition on Sundays on TVC, WAP TV and Views Channel at 19:30 (WAT), and live on @foodbaytv social media platforms.

#StreetFoodzNaijaKings: Behold the King of Street Foodz in Naija- “Olukayode Christopher Omowa of Crispy Grills, Lagos”

The King of Street Foods competition is organised by Food Bay TV and powered by Devon King’s. For more information, simply follow @devonkingsng and @foodbaytv on social media, visit www.foodbay.tv and check out the hashtag #StreetFoodzNaijaKings and #StreetFoodzFest.

Devon King’s brand is a key player in the vegetables cooking oil market in Nigeria, manufactured by PZ Wilmar a subsidiary of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc. – established 120 years ago.

#StreetFoodzNaijaKings: Behold the King of Street Foodz in Naija- “Olukayode Christopher Omowa of Crispy Grills, Lagos”

#StreetFoodzNaijaKings: Behold the King of Street Foodz in Naija- “Olukayode Christopher Omowa of Crispy Grills, Lagos”

#StreetFoodzNaijaKings: Behold the King of Street Foodz in Naija- “Olukayode Christopher Omowa of Crispy Grills, Lagos”

#StreetFoodzNaijaKings: Behold the King of Street Foodz in Naija- “Olukayode Christopher Omowa of Crispy Grills, Lagos”

#StreetFoodzNaijaKings: Behold the King of Street Foodz in Naija- “Olukayode Christopher Omowa of Crispy Grills, Lagos”

#StreetFoodzNaijaKings: Behold the King of Street Foodz in Naija- “Olukayode Christopher Omowa of Crispy Grills, Lagos”

This is a featured post.