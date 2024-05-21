ADVERTISEMENT
Stray bullets hit 2 students in LASU

Damilare Famuyiwa

The students were reportedly on their way to get food on Monday night when the stray bullets hit them.

They are both stable and responding to treatment at the hospital [Punch]
It was gathered that the students almost lost their lives after being hit by stray bullets outside the school campus.

The incident reportedly happened at a popular students’ residential area called PPL in the late hours of Monday, May 20, 2024.

While the names of the students were yet to be disclosed, likewise the identity of the shooter(s), it was reported that the victims were hit when they went to purchase food.

One tweep, Baddy of Lasu, tweeting as #belikebaddy, wrote, “Two students have been shot at PPL, Ojo, Lagos. Please, students of LASU, stay indoors and don’t go out.”

Commenting on the tweet, Kappo Olawale, the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) on Students’ Union Affairs to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, affirmed the incident.

Tweeting on X, Olawale said he had been in touch with the university’s Student Union President, who said the victims were in stable condition.

“I have kept in touch with the President of the Student Union. Information passed just now is that the students have been stabilised. The Dean of Students was also on the ground to ensure they were properly attended to. Thanks to God!” he tweeted.

A student of the university who spoke on condition of anonymity because she wasn’t authorised to speak on the matter, said the students went to get food before they were hit by the stray bullets.

In a video, one of the victims who appeared to be a female was seen lying on a bed with her shirt soaked in blood.

It happened around past 8 pm at PPL. They went to get food outside, so they heard gunshots, and they ran away. When they got home, they observed that the bullets had hit the male on the neck and arm.

“Due to the bleeding, he was rushed to the LASU Health Centre from where he was rushed again to the Igando Medical Hospital. He’s already responding to treatment,” the source stated.

The source added that the Dean of Students Affairs of the school was with the students at the hospital.

