Strange woman steals newborn baby at Lafia hospital

News Agency Of Nigeria

The hospital management is reviewing CCTV footage to arrest the culprit.

Police officers have arrested the relation of the mother of the baby (image used for illustration)

Mother of the one-day-old baby, Wosilat Suleiman, told newsmen she was delivered of the baby early on Tuesday through Caesarean Section.

"My relation that was looking after me introduced the strange woman she met in the ward to me before she went home to pick something. She told me the woman would take care of me and the baby before she returned from the house.

"My relation thought the woman had a patient at the ward and she trusted her to help us before she returned. The woman told me she wanted to bathe the baby and disappeared with him," Wosila lamented.

She appealed to relevant authorities to help her to find her baby as she was still going through pains.

Reacting to the incident, the hospital management expressed regret the theft happened in spite of strict security measures put in place in the facility to protect patients and staff.

The hospital's Acting Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, Dr Mohammed Salihu, said it was the first time such theft was witnessed in the hospital.

He explained that Wosilat was delivered of the baby at about 3 am and the baby was handed over to her relation before mother and child were transferred to the postnatal ward.

He added that unfortunately the relation of the patient entrusted a strange woman to look after her sister on account she wanted to pick something from the house.

He said further the hospital management had reported the matter to the police and investigation was on-going to unravel the case.

"Already the relation of the mother of the baby has been arrested and some of our staff on duty were invited by the police for questioning," he said.

Salihu promised management would review the CCTV footage in the hospital to arrest the culprit.

Irukera not dismissed  —  Onanuga counters Ngelale's choice of words

Bury your differences, unite for Benue's progress - Shettima appeals to Benue politicians

Kaduna assembly to revive monthly sanitation, tree planting to address climate change

NIMC pledges to clear 2-year payment backlog for front-end partners by Q1 2024

Soludo suspends traditional ruler for conferring chieftaincy title on Sen Uba

We give Tinubu 48hrs to suspend Tunji-Ojo – YPP

He lived life guided by noblest moral codes - Tinubu mourns Baba Adinni of Lagos, Sheikh Abou

Gov Fubara pledges to complete abandoned section of Etche-Igbodo road

Presidency justifies Betta Edu's suspension, says Tinubu won't tolerate shenanigans

