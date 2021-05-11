Strange disease kills 6 in Kano – Official

Ibrahim-Tsanyawa said the disease broke out in Gandun Koya village on May 7, and spread to adjourning communities.

“The cause of the outbreak can be attributed to open defecation and poor sanitation in the communities.

“The patients presented symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting.

“Six persons died of the disease, 28 were discharged and 18 others are still on admission,” he said.

Ibrahim-Tsanyawa said the ministry had begun investigation to unravel the cause of the disease.