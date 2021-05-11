RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Strange disease kills 6 in Kano – Official

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano state government on Monday confirmed that six persons died of a strange disease in Minjibir Local Government Area of the state.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje [KNSG]
Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje [KNSG] Pulse Nigeria

The Commissioner for Health of the state, Dr Aminu Ibrahim-Tsanyawa, who confirmed this said 46 other affected persons had been hospitalised.

Recommended articles

Ibrahim-Tsanyawa said the disease broke out in Gandun Koya village on May 7, and spread to adjourning communities.

“The cause of the outbreak can be attributed to open defecation and poor sanitation in the communities.

“The patients presented symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting.

“Six persons died of the disease, 28 were discharged and 18 others are still on admission,” he said.

Ibrahim-Tsanyawa said the ministry had begun investigation to unravel the cause of the disease.

While reiterating the commitment of the state government to awareness creation and preventive tips, Ibrahim-Tsanyawa, urged the people to keep a clean environment and maintain personal hygiene to control the disease.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rev Mbaka blames the devil, apologises to the Catholic Church

28-year-old man sexually abuses mother and kills her a day before Mothers’ Day

Truck loaded with ammunition discovered in Anambra

4 things to do after sex

Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell (video)

Adult content site offers Bill Gates 24/7 VIP access for easy “transition into bachelorhood”

Moris Babyface recounts sleeping with 4 women in a day and breaking fast with sex (WATCH)

Bishop Oyedepo tells Christians not to take COVID-19 vaccine

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover