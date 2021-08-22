Stop sugar-coating the Gospel!

After reading his article regarding homosexuality and the church’s stance on it, I was confused. The message was so twisted that I was confused as to what exactly the message was implying. And that is wrong!

The Gospel of Christ is not to be twisted to satiate our deceit. [Some things in them are hard to understand, which the ignorant twist to their own destruction, as they do the other scriptures] 2 peter 3:16.

Matthew 5:37 [But let your ‘yes’ be ‘yes’ and your ‘no’ be ‘no’. For whatever is more than these is from the evil one.] The Evil one is a deceiver! There is no such thing as spiritual neutrality. There is light and there is darkness. There is holiness and unholiness, There is Good and there is evil, there is righteousness and there is sin. There is pride and there is humility.

God’s stance on murder, idolatry, rape, deceit, adultery, lies, theft, drunkenness, sexual immorality, pride, homosexuality, witchcraft, greed, and all sorts of ungodliness is blunt and direct as it is seen in Galatians5:19-24

[The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; 20 idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions 21 and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like. I warn you, as I did before, that those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God.

22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness and self-control. Against such things, there is no law. 24 Those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires.

Preachers stop serving the word of God in a manner that makes people comfortable with a worldly lifestyle. You’ve got to pick what acts you want to live by, The spirit or the flesh! But stop fooling yourself thinking you can play both.

Revelations 3:15-16 [For I know your works: you are neither cold nor not. Would that you were neither cold nor hot! So because you are lukewarm and neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth.]

The issue of salvation is too great of a matter that it should be sugar-coated. It is what it is and we have to pick a side. Enough of the games we play in the churches.

The ongoing battle spirit between darkness and light is at its peak as we advance into the last days that it's foolish and reckless to be sitting on the fence between the acts of the spirit and the acts of the flesh.

After reading this article; Lock your phone screen, Close your eyes and make your choice for good!. Your eternity is at stake.

Freelance Writer, Pop Culture Critic & Storyteller.

Reach out to me Israelnisola@gmail.com

