The anticipation has been building and everyone is getting ready for the groundbreaking Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2019. Just before you get on the road for this years’ experience with over 100,000 participants, here are tips and pieces of information you should have and keep close to your heart.

Do you know the Marathon Expo was declared open on Tuesday, January 22, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, and will be running for 10 days? Apart from being free to registered runners, the Marathon Expo features sport gear vendors ready to sell the best products at competitive prices. That’s not all, you could bump into fitness coaches, get running tips and maybe get a selfie too with your favourite athletes. No procrastination this time, attend right away.

At the car park of the stadium where the expo is taking place, the marathon kits are ready for collection. All you need to do is provide a valid means of identification and the acknowledgement message received at the completion of registration. You can also pick yours through a proxy who has an authorisation signed by you.

Now that you’ve taken care of those, let’s talk about strengthening your physical preparations for the marathon. Ensure that you take a fitness test to confirm that your body is in adequate condition for the marathon. Build your stamina by adjusting your diet and stepping up your mileage gradually before the day of the event. Also, get acquainted with this medical advice for marathon racers. Take appropriate breaks and remind yourself that you can do this!

Remember that the race will commence from National Stadium (on Funsho Williams Avenue) at 6:00 am for the 42 km and from Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 at 8:30 am for the 10km. You should also stay connected for more updates and tips from Access Bank on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. See you on Saturday, February 2, as you #AccessTheLife and we #RunLagos #TogetherForYou.

