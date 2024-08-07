Stop following 'Sugar Daddies' for iPhone 15 - Mensa Otabil advises young women

"For every young person listening to me, it is your time, it's your destiny. You are the Davids, the Daniels, the Esthers, the world changers, the kingdom builders, the factory builders,"

Pastor Otabil proclaimed. He stressed the importance of making wise choices and avoiding distractions that can derail one’s potential.

"Be careful what you listen to, what you spend your time on. Pornography, naked men, naked women—watching them all day long and you still believe you will be a world changer?" he questioned, emphasising the need for focus and discipline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Addressing young women specifically, Pastor Otabil warned against being in relationships with men for superficial benefits.

"No boyfriend, boyfriend; no sugar daddy, sugar daddy. You go to church, you love Jesus, and you are still with a sugar daddy because you need a phone? Your destiny is better and greater than an iPhone 15. One day, not only will you own it, you will be a manufacturer of those phones. You will have more phones than you can use. Don’t sell your destiny for a phone. You are bigger than that, you are better than that, you are greater than that."

Pastor Otabil also cautioned young people against being manipulated in political activities, reiterating that they should not be used as foot soldiers for trivial incentives like T-shirts and small amounts of money.

"God is doing a new thing in your life. You are a world changer, not a foot soldier. Don’t let anybody abuse you; your life is precious."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greater Works Conference, held from Monday, 29th July 2024, through Friday, 2nd August 2024, at the ICGC Christ Temple East, coincided with the conclusion of the ICGC's global fasting and prayer period, known as the 40 Days of Power.