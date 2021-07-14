Sterling One Foundation Honors Pulse.ng, Health Workers Fund partners

Pulse Nigeria

Among the many corporate partners who were appreciated was Pulse Nigeria, one of Africa’s leading communication platforms. The platform’s huge involvement in the Health Workers Fund is a testament to its unwavering commitment to positively transforming society and supporting the health sector at a critical time of need.

Other partners who were honored include Hygeia HMO, Ventures Africa, Cerebre Digital, TRACE TV, Today’s Woman magazine, Netcore Solutions and Sterling Bank.

Board members of the Health Workers Fund also honored at the event include Dr. Olaokun Soyinka, the Chairman of the board; Mr. Obinnia Abajue, MD Hygeia HMO; Dr. Halimah Sanda, Founder/CEO, Romeo & Zainab Boudib Foundation, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, Divisional Head, Health and Education, Sterling Bank; Dr Victoria Egunjobi, Deputy Director, Lagos State Ministry of Health; Mr. Daniel Ikuenobe, former Chairman, Economic Management team, Edo State; Princess Toyin Adegbite-Moore, Executive Director, West Africa at African Venture Philanthropy Alliance and Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation.

Technical advisers to the board are Dr. Babayemi Osinaike, Head of Accidents and Emergencies, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sterling Bank.

In his address, Dr. Olaokun Soyinka, Chairman of the Health Workers Fund, thanked other board members for their sacrifice. He also appreciated the Foundation for putting the event together to not only allow board members to meet each other physically but also appreciate each other’s efforts for the task.

In her remark, Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation, commended the management of Pulse Nigeria for their contribution and partnership at the peak of the pandemic. She noted that the often nameless and faceless frontline health workers were the real heroes who literally sacrificed themselves to keep Nigerians safe.

She added that the project partners were also COVID-19 heroes who stood to be counted in defense of the warriors at a critical time of need, noting that 154 health workers benefited from the Fund from across the nation’s geo-political zones.

She reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to continue collaborating and partnering with stakeholders in furtherance of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Partners and members of the board expressed their excitement, not just about their contributions, but also what the future holds in terms of other projects in healthcare. They all pledged to continue being a part of this change that the Sterling One Foundation had initiated.

Some of the beneficiaries of the Fund communicated their surprise that they did not believe that the fund was real at the beginning. They expressed their profound appreciation to the Fund’s donors, partners, and board members.

A short but highly emotional documentary titled ‘ON THE BATTLEFRONT’ was shared at the event, where one of the beneficiaries, Dr. Adeife Adetola who was part of the core COVID-19 response team in Lagos narrated her journey of fear, bravery, mental instability, and loneliness in giving service to people she did not know before.

Esteemed guests who graced the occasion were the General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba; Education and Cultural Affairs Specialist, United States Consulate, Mr. Clemson Ayegbusi; Chairman, International Facilities Services, Dr. Tunde Ayeye; President, Directors Guild of Nigeria, Dr. Victor Okhai; Technical Assistant to the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Dr. Olamide Okulaja; CEO, The Dutch Nigerian American, Michigan, Mr. Ned Andree; Partner, ABFR & CO. Mrs. Morenike Nedum; Head, Research, Sarpong Capital Limited, Ms. Yomi Adebayo among others.

About Sterling One Foundation

Sterling One Foundation is driven by the unique challenges facing Africa and the need for progressive change. They are committed to being an added vehicle for positive social impact in Nigeria by creating sustainable solutions for youth empowerment and job creation via impactful sectors which include education, food security, renewable energy, gender equality and health. The Giving.ng crowdfunding platform is an arm of the Sterling One foundation.

About Giving.ng

The Giving.ng Platform is the first and only free crowdfunding platform in Africa that also gives grants to fund raisers on its platform. It recently received an upgrade to make giving more seamless from the convenience of anywhere. To learn more about the giving platform and her initiatives, visit www.giving.ng.

About the Health Workers Fund

The ₦1 Billion Fund was initiated by the Sterling One Foundation to support and provide welfare stimulus through hazard allowances for Health Workers who were putting their lives on the line during the first wave of the pandemic to help those with the virus get better while saving their lives.

