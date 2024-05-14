Stepson kills 69-year-old widow in Anambra, residents protest

The suspect was said to be the first son of the first wife to the deceased’s husband.

Following the incident, the people of the community moved to the streets to protest the killing, ultimately calling for justice.

The protesters, who besieged the premises of the Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, disclosed the development during their demonstration even though they did not state the date the incident took place.

They came in their numbers, including the youth and the elderly while carrying placards that had various inscriptions.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, their leader, Prince Emeka Nwabunike said they came to express their grievances and also appeal for justice, following the alleged gruesome murder of the widow.

Nwabunike said the people of Ojoto had heard from all the parties and also conducted an independent investigation, after which they found out that the widow was gruesomely murdered.

He explained that their protest was to seek justice for the murdered widow, adding that the entire community was distressed about how the widow was sent to her early grave, while the suspect continued to walk freely.

He commended the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, for showing interest and being proactive about the matter. He also assured the commissioner that the community was solidly behind the ministry in securing justice for the widow.

He said, “We plead with the commissioner to use her good offices to get justice for the slain widow. Her immediate intervention in the matter spurred us into carrying out further investigations on our own.

“We also had to involve all the parties in the matter, video evidence was also reviewed. In the end, it became obvious that Mrs Ifeoma Ajuluchukwu was murdered and she needed justice.”

Obinabo, while addressing the protesters, hailed them for choosing the right channel to express their grievances without toeing the path of jungle justice.

She also commended the traditional ruler of the community and the entire people for showing concern in the matter and for the necessary steps they have taken so far on it.

She said, “The ministry has carried out far-reaching steps in the matter. Injustice, especially injustice against women, children and the less privileged members of society, is abhorred and intolerable in the state under Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

“The matter will get to the desk of the governor and the murdered widow will get the state government’s assistance and justice.

“We swung into action immediately we got wind of the news, especially when we heard that the alleged perpetrator of the crime went behind the back to arrest community members who condemned the act because of his influence.”