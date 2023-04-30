The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kwara CP orders arrest of drunken inspector in viral video

News Agency Of Nigeria

The officer is currently undergoing medical examination to ascertain the state of his mental health.

The inspector, identified as Stephen Yohana, was caught on camera by a member of the public
The inspector, identified as Stephen Yohana, was caught on camera by a member of the public

Recommended articles

Yohana is serving in Share Division, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State Police Command.

The state Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Okasanmi Ajayi, made this known in a statement on Sunday that the drunken policeman in a viral video had been identified to be Yohana.

"The Kwara State Police Command is miffed with the highly repulsive video of a police inspector by the name of Stephen Yohana presently making the rounds on various social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

"After viewing the video, the Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, swiftly directed that the policeman be identified and arrested.

"The command wishes to state that the police inspector, who is attached to Share Division in Irepodun LGA of Kwara State, has been identified and discovered to be currently undergoing medical examination in the police clinic, to ascertain the state of his mental health.

"It was observed that his case is more medical than alcoholic. The result of his medical examination will determine the next action to be taken against him.

"Consequently, the CP has directed that the inspector be put under close observation by his immediate supervisor, the Divisional Police Officer of Share Division pending the conclusion of his treatment," it added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki to spend ₦‎6 billion on rehabilitation of Edo schools

Obaseki to spend ₦‎6 billion on rehabilitation of Edo schools

NPC ready to conduct postponed census when Tinubu takes over as president

NPC ready to conduct postponed census when Tinubu takes over as president

Suspended Adamawa REC explains why he declared false result

Suspended Adamawa REC explains why he declared false result

Sanwo-Olu unveils first set of electric buses in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu unveils first set of electric buses in Lagos

Fire breaks out at Ooni of Ife's Palace, no casualties reported

Fire breaks out at Ooni of Ife's Palace, no casualties reported

Former EFCC zonal head praised for rejecting ₦50M bribe from Chinese nationals

Former EFCC zonal head praised for rejecting ₦50M bribe from Chinese nationals

APC youth leader backs Akpabio for senate president

APC youth leader backs Akpabio for senate president

Sudan: CISLAC accuses FG of ‘fake’ evacuation plan for stranded Nigerians

Sudan: CISLAC accuses FG of ‘fake’ evacuation plan for stranded Nigerians

Paramount ruler of Obudu in Cross River, Davies-Agba, joins ancestors

Paramount ruler of Obudu in Cross River, Davies-Agba, joins ancestors

Pulse Sports

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Super glue

Super glue shortage reportedly hits Techiman due to high patronage by youth for inhalation

Man st*bs neighbour to d*ath over parking space in Lagos

Man st*bs neighbour to d*ath over parking space in Lagos

Butcher slumps and dies while attending to customer in Lagos

Butcher slumps and d*es while attending to customer in Lagos

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

Police investigate strange death of Bolt passenger in Lagos