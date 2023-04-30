Kwara CP orders arrest of drunken inspector in viral video

Yohana is serving in Share Division, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State Police Command.

The state Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Okasanmi Ajayi, made this known in a statement on Sunday that the drunken policeman in a viral video had been identified to be Yohana.

"The Kwara State Police Command is miffed with the highly repulsive video of a police inspector by the name of Stephen Yohana presently making the rounds on various social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

"After viewing the video, the Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, swiftly directed that the policeman be identified and arrested.

"The command wishes to state that the police inspector, who is attached to Share Division in Irepodun LGA of Kwara State, has been identified and discovered to be currently undergoing medical examination in the police clinic, to ascertain the state of his mental health.

"It was observed that his case is more medical than alcoholic. The result of his medical examination will determine the next action to be taken against him.