As part of efforts to improve the earning capacity of African women, award-winning author and pioneer of one of Africa’s leading online learning platform TrainQuarters, Stephanie Obi has expressed her readiness to empower additional women across Africa to turn their knowledge into profitable, recession proof online courses, that can sell repeatedly in any economy.

The Knowledge is the New Gold challenge will help to eliminate the initial challenges African entrepreneurs face when they begin to create online courses she says. This initiative is in collaboration with SheCluded- a growth finance company for female entrepreneurs, which will provide short term loans to qualified candidates.

Stephanie Obi has always been at the fore of the campaign to encourage African women to use technology to empower themselves socially and economically. She is one of Africa’s leading online course creation strategists helping entrepreneurs to monetise their knowledge on the internet.

Stephanie Obi partners SheCluded to empower African women to stem the tide of Coronavirus

According to her, "there is an untapped resource that Africans can utilize to generate tangible income - Our Knowledge. Africa has a unique story of survival. We have learnt our own way of doing things and creating diverse solutions that are peculiar to our own unique African reality. This knowledge can be turned into online courses and sold globally".

She launched the Knowledge is the New Gold challenge to help entrepreneurs launch profitable online courses using her signature online course creation method.

Through the initiative, beneficiaries will gain clarity on what to teach, pricing techniques, strategies on how to market their courses and receive technical assistance to set up their online courses using the pioneer knowledge tech platform for Africans- TrainQuarters.

The first phase of the Knowledge is the New Gold challenge has already been activated and 222 beneficiaries have begun implementing the programme, with SheCluded providing short term loans to qualified candidates.

Stephanie Obi is not just stopping at this phase. There are plans to expand the challenge and she revealed that “by the end of 2020, our mission is to have 10,000 entrepreneurs who have created wealth using our perfect online course method”- she says.

To participate in the challenge, partner on this initiative and to receive regular updates, please contact info@stephanieobi.com or visit https://www.stephanieobi.com/kitngchallenge/ to start.

