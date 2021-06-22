Step into a world of unlimited opportunities with a Post Graduate Diploma in Community Relations

Comparisons and contrasts will be drawn between Community Relations practice by organisations in advanced economies and those operating in developing countries, like Nigeria, in order to develop competencies that ensure best practices in community work, be it in the oil and gas industry, in telecommunications, in manufacturing, or in governmental and non-governmental agencies.

KEY POINTS OF THE PROGRAMME:

· The PGD is structured to run for nine months in a session of two semesters, from October to July each year.

· The lecture structure is blended: three Saturday online classes every month, and one-week intensive classroom lectures every two months in a semester -- a semester consists of 17 weeks.

· The programme is structured for professionals who are ready for the dynamics of the changing business environment in emerging markets.

· The programme has been designed to provide participants with learning at their convenience while providing them with quality education.

· It is structured to enable participants to apply new skills and knowledge to their jobs.

For further enquiries, please call 07088641465, 07017825427 or send an email to pgd@pau.edu.ng