As more people work remotely from home while others need to stay in touch with loved ones while maintaining social distancing, 9mobile has continuously been evolving innovative ways their need for regular supply of airtime and data can be met.

#Stay-safe-stay-connected: 9mobile strengthens virtual channels during COVID-19

With this initiative, 9mobile subscribers can easily recharge airtime for calls and data by dialling *695# or *200*3# for data services, all from the safety of their homes.

#Stay-safe-stay-connected: 9mobile strengthens virtual channels during COVID-19

In a message to customers, 9mobile's Ag. Director of Marketing, Layi Onafowokan said; “As a caring network, we want our customers to continue to keep social distancing while they are still able to do their businesses and connect with loved ones from the comfort of their homes without any interruption by getting airtime and data online or through virtual means.”

#Stay-safe-stay-connected: 9mobile strengthens virtual channels during COVID-19

In earlier communication to customers and Nigerians, the telco had announced that it had made access to the NCDC website free of data charges, in addition to sending customers free regular preventive tips and updates in line with approved protective measures against the virus. The company also donated SIM cards and data to the center to support the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

#Stay-safe-stay-connected: 9mobile strengthens virtual channels during COVID-19

Customers can also reach the company’s care line, 200, for any assistance.

#Stay-safe-stay-connected: 9mobile strengthens virtual channels during COVID-19

#Stay-safe-stay-connected: 9mobile strengthens virtual channels during COVID-19

This is a featured post.