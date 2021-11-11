With their unwavering commitment to give financial support especially during these challenging times, users of the Lucky Number platform can now get more rewards for sharing their Lucky Number raffle draws success stories with friends and as the saying goes, good food is sweeter when you share it with good friends.
Stand a chance to win N200,000 by referring your friends on Lucky Number
The excitement is still on people! Yellow Dot Africa has been rewarding loyal customers with whopping prizes ranging from N200 airtime to N100 Million cash since they launched the Lucky Number raffle draw.
From Monday, 25th of October, existing users of Lucky Number will get a reward when they refer the platform to others and get 5 new users to join the lottery platform. You just have to follow the authorized link here to upload the phone numbers of your referrals for confirmation with the Lucky Number team.
The eligible and successful phone numbers are then collated for a raffle draw that will be held on IG live, where 4 lucky winners will be selected by chance to win the 200,000 Naira cash prize and others will get consolation prizes.
Unlike the Lucky Number draw which happens daily, the referral draw is held weekly on our official IG page, @luckynumberofficial at 6:00 PM on Sunday.
If you are already subscribed to the Lucky Number raffle draw then your time to win bigger is now. Start referring today!
----
FeaturebyLuckyNumber
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng