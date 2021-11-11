Stand a chance to win N200,000 by referring your friends on Lucky Number

From Monday, 25th of October, existing users of Lucky Number will get a reward when they refer the platform to others and get 5 new users to join the lottery platform. You just have to follow the authorized link here to upload the phone numbers of your referrals for confirmation with the Lucky Number team.

Pulse Nigeria

The eligible and successful phone numbers are then collated for a raffle draw that will be held on IG live, where 4 lucky winners will be selected by chance to win the 200,000 Naira cash prize and others will get consolation prizes.

Unlike the Lucky Number draw which happens daily, the referral draw is held weekly on our official IG page, @luckynumberofficial at 6:00 PM on Sunday.

If you are already subscribed to the Lucky Number raffle draw then your time to win bigger is now. Start referring today!

----