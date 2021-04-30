Stand a chance to win 10 million Naira in the Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2

Now, the second season is here and Trophy Stout is calling on all bands, whether big or small to register for the second season of the show.

Over the years, we’ve seen reality TV shows spotlight incredible talents and personalities. However, Trophy Extra Special Band was created to engage live band performers who aren’t usually celebrated where it concerns opportunities such as this.

Pulse Nigeria

Trophy stout is giving bands a chance to show off their talents through this big platform which will bring in more publicity to the beauty of band music.

All interested participants must belong to a band. Go to www.trophyextraspecialband.com/register to register your band, upload a video of your band performing any song of your choosing, tag @trophystout on social media platforms using the hashtag #TrophyExtraSpecialBand and encourage your friends to like, retweet and share your video.

All entries will be assessed and reviewed by esteemed music veterans, including TuBaba himself, after which 10 bands will be emerge to the big stage.

Pulse Nigeria

This is an opportunity of a lifetime! Winning band walks away with 10 million naira while other contestants will cart away lots of mouth watering prizes!

Interested bands are advised to get their registrations in as it closes on May 2nd, 2021.