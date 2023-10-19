Spiritual healer in court for allegedly defrauding woman of ₦16.5m

Zungwe, of Samuel Compound, Orlufaga, Den street, Gbanka, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue, was arraigned by the police on a count charge bordering on fraud. The Magistrate, Adah Jack, did not, however, take the defendant’s plea for want of jurisdiction.

Jack ordered that the defendant be remanded in Makurdi Correctional Centre, pending further investigations. She adjourned the case till November 7 for further mention. The Police Prosecutor, Insp Regina Ishaya, told the court that a petition, dated October 3, was written by one Pevigo Peter to the Commissioner of Police, Benue command.

Ishaya said that the complainant said in his petition that sometime in 2011, his wife, Mrs Hajara Peter, came in contact with the defendant who convinced her that he could heal her of her abdominal pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the self-acclaimed religious healer lured Hajara to consistently pay him cash sum of money ranging from ₦70,000 to ₦120,000 monthly, all amounting to ₦15 million, under the pretence of building six churches.

She added that the defendant then warned the victim not to tell anybody or else, she and all her family members would die. Ishaya said that sometime in September, the defendant also told the victim that he had completed the churches and needed money for fencing and furnishing.

She said that the defendant again forced the victim to again transfer ₦1.5 million to a Polaris Bank account number: 3043305117, with the name: Zungwe Samuel Atim. The prosecutor said that the complainant further explained that when his wife demanded to see the churches being built, the defendant could not show her any.

She said that it was then the victim realised that she had been duped by the defendant and reported the matter to her husband.

Ishaya said that during police investigations, the phone number of the defendant was tracked and he was found in a hideout in Gboko East, Benue and arrested, adding that he had confessed to committing the crime. She, however, said that the matter was still under investigation and prayed the court for another date for mention.

ADVERTISEMENT