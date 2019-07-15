Structured to suit the needs of all types of Data users – Casual users, Moderate users and Heavy users, these simple easy-to-understand plans named as Unified Value, Mega Value and Always On singularly focus on delivering superior value to the subscribers and resulting in significant savings.

According to Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ajay Awasthi, “in a rapidly evolving Data market like Nigeria, the subscribers most often get confused by extremely complex and difficult -to-understand Data plans offered by various operators. At Spectranet, we understand Data users’ behaviour much better, being the first operator to launch 4G LTE services in Nigeria. Recently, we found that there is a significant shift in usage behaviour from daytime to night time driven by Youtubers, online bloggers and other online entrepreneurs.

“The core idea behind the launch of these plans is to offer Data users superior value through simple, uncomplicated data plans packing in either bonus night time GBs or Unlimited Night time browsing. Our subscribers in all usage categories can now enjoy seamless access to Internet without having to worry about paying exorbitant charges. Spectra-cular Data Plans’ subscribers can indeed “do more” and “live more” with reliable and affordable internet.”

The Unified Value Plans offer FREE night bonus along with main data bank. When a customer buys N3000 Unified Value plan, he gets 4GB anytime data plus 4GB night bonus for 1 month. This pack is specially designed for moderate data users.

The Mega Value Plans offer Unlimited night browsing along with main data bank. The N8000 Mega value plan comes with 15GB anytime data plus Unlimited Night browsing for 1 month. This pack is specially crafted for heavy data users.

With Always On Plans, subscribers will never run out of data. Single purchase of N18000 Always on plan gives the customer 100GB high speed data. Post consumption of 100GB data keeps the customer connected to internet with Always on 512kbps speed. This pack is designed for data lovers who can’t live without data.

Spectra-cular data plans are tied to Spectranet’s culture of unique customer experience and service excellence. Spectra-cular data plans are available in Spectranet’s coverage areas: Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan. The plans are available on request via the Spectranet app and website – www.spectranet.com.ng.

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state of the art network ensures high-speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

