The recognition presented to the brand by Communication Week Media, organizers of the well-regarded BoICT awards, underscores the consistency demonstrated by Spectranet 4G LTE in offering reliable and affordable internet services and products to subscribers.

Speaking on the award, Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Awasthi notes: “Spectranet 4G LTE is a customer centric, innovative and value-driven brand that has stayed true to giving the very best of products and services to its customers. We have maintained this culture over the years through purpose and commitment. We are indeed very grateful to Communications Week Media and everyone that voted in support of Spectranet 4G LTE for finding us worthy of this award.”

On Spectranet’s plans for subscribers and the country’s ICT industry, Mr. Awasthi adds: “We will draw strength from this honour to rededicate ourselves to the cause of increasing high quality broadband penetration in Nigeria. The honour, indeed, motivates us to further strengthen our position as a leading provider of affordable, reliable internet connectivity and solutions. Spectranet 4G LTE remains committed to contributing significantly to the growth of Nigeria’s ICT industry."

Chief Executive Officer, Communication Week Media, Ken Nwogbo lauded the brand’s efforts in deepening growth and development in the country through internet connectivity and solutions.

“Spectranet 4G LTE has performed well with the provision of internet connectivity and solutions that aid business growth and operations. We hope this honour will inspire the brand to deliver more innovations.’’

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state of the art network ensures high-speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

This is a featured post