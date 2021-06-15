Special episode of Glo's African Voices to feature Nigerian, Kenyan, Ivorian changemakers

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

The compilation edition of African Voices Changemakers, the Globacom-sponsored magazine programme on the Cable News Network (CNN), this week brings back to viewers Nigerian athlete, Uche Eke, and three other talents who are positively projecting the African continent.

Twenty-three-year-old Eke graduated with honours in Computer Engineering from the University of Michigan, the United States of America, and has qualified as the first person to represent Nigeria in gymnastics at the Olympic games.

He won Nigeria's first-ever gold medal on pommel horse and a bronze medal on parallel bars at the 2019 All-African Games in Rabat, Morocco. Eke hopes that more Nigerian youth will embrace Gymnastics as a sport, which helps to build positive character and attributes.

The three others are Mariama Camara, founder of a leading African handmade sustainable textiles company, Justice Mukheli, a South African-based artist, and Myra Kivuvani, an experienced and well-known baker in Nairobi.

Mariama Camara was born in the Republic of Guinea. She is one of the most influential African woman in fashion, philanthropy and entrepreneurship. Mariama's story is among the five inspiring female entrepreneurs stories showcased in the Dream Girl film, which was screened globally.

On his part, Justice Mukheli is a self-taught photographer and filmmaker widely known for creating "intellectually and emotionally dense work." His works project Africans positively and correct wrong narratives about the continent across the world.

Myra Kivuvani in Kenya is the Director of Le Grenier à Pain Special Occasion Cakes line. She actively inspires disadvantaged children to dream big through are engagement feeding inner city kids across Nairobi.

The programme comes up on DSTV CNN Channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. and 12.00 p.m. Repeat broadcasts will be aired on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and on Monday at 12.30 a.m. and 5.30 a.m.

