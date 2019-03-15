According to reports by Daily Trust, the baby was born on March 2, 2019, with the inscription on her chest, thigh, and back as well as a crescent sign on her ankle.

She is the fourth child of her parents, Alhaji Hussaini and Saratu Yusuf, who have been married for 16 years.

The mother explained that she didn't experience any complication during pregnancy. She explained that the baby weighed 2.5kg at birth, and has remained in good health.

"We did not notice anything at the hospital until we got home when my elder sister wanted to bathe her, she discovered the inscription on her chest, thigh, and back. She also has a crescent sign on her ankle.

"So many people trooped to our house from within and outside the state metropolis, from Wurno, Rabah and other Local government areas. It got to a point when I had to flee my matrimonial home to my parents’ house to escape people's disturbance," she said.

The mother, however, explained that something peculiar about the baby is that her skin could not be pierced after several attempts of making earring hole in her ear lobes.

Reacting to how he received the news of his newborn baby, the father said he was full of anxiety and could not sleep on the day she was delivered.

It was gathered that the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, expressed total submission to Allah for His wonders after the baby was presented to him at his palace.

The Sultan also donated a sum N100,000, a ram and 5 pieces of clothing materials to the family.

The baby's naming ceremony is yet to take place due to her father's absence who was on election duty in Katsina when she was born.

However, plans have already commenced for the baby to formally receive a name on Saturday, March 16.