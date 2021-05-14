Spark 7 mobile review: Faster, bigger, stylish.

Out of the box, the Spark 7P comes in four colour variations - the Summer Mojito, Alps Blue, Magnet Black and Spruce Green colour variations - which allows for vivaciously interesting choices to pick from when in the market to buy the Spark 7P device.

SCREEN FOR MAXIMUM VIEW

The Spark 7P’s screen is impressively massive and elegant. The device comes with a bigger and better 6.8-inch edge-to-edge display and a screen resolution of 720*1600 HD, bringing to your fingertips an immersive cinematic experience. Without a doubt, movie lovers, gamers and even vloggers will enjoy unfettered fun in whatever form they choose.

TOP-NOTCH PICTURE QUALITY

Spark 7P’s 8MP selfie camera appears in a notch at the top of the device, with 2 LED flash positioned on both sides of the camera. At the back is the 16MP dual camera, with a depth sensor second module that makes the device’s Video Bokeh feature possible. The camera can record 240fps slow-motion videos. Users can also enjoy close-up photography with a 4cm macro photography mode that allows to capture small and minute details. Additionally, the device includes AI HDR technology to increase dynamic range beyond what is captured by the camera's sensors, allowing users to take photos with a higher dynamic range, fewer noise and clearer details.

Summarily, with the Spark 7P’s newly upgraded algorithm AI Camera 3.0 and AI scene detection, photos taken by the device will be much more impressive and attractive under any scenario.

PRIVACY FOR A HIGH PERFORMING MACHINE

One special feature that comes with the Spark 7P is the Peak proof which lets you leave a portion of your screen dark so you can keep personal information out of the glare of people when you use your phone in public places.

The Spark 7P also packs a punch with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, so that consumers can run powerful applications and multiple tabs without the need to constantly recharge. The high-performance device that runs on HIOS 7.5 allows for a wide range of user customization without requiring rooting the mobile device. The operating system is also bundled with utility applications that allow users to free up memory, freeze applications and limit data accessibility to applications. With the device’s dark mode, the phone also gives users more battery time and decreased blue light emission, reducing eye strain.

Another highlight of the Spark 7P is its 90Hz refreshing speed. With the blazing-fast 90Hz refresh rate, the animation on the device doesn’t have to look like a flip book, but one smooth, snappy, and refreshing experience.

In terms of storage capacity, the Spark 7P is available in sizeable 4GB ROM+ 64GB RAM and 4GB+128GB versions and is available at a sweet price range of 60,900 Naira and 68,800 Naira respectively.