Spare parts dealer confessed to beating his girlfriend to death, witness alleges

Efe said that the Medical Director of Khalifa hospital, Apo, Abuja reported at Apo Divisional Headquarters that the defendant took his girlfriend to their facility for treatment on Sept. 17, 2019.

“She later died and the case was transferred from the Apo Divisional Headquarters to my department at the FCT Command, Garki for further investigation.

”I interviewed the defendant and he wrote his statement , where he admitted to beating the deceased with a plywood.

”Investigations revealed that the deceased and the defendant were in a relationship and living together. He hit the victim with a plywood during an altercation,” Efe said.

He added that the crime scene was visited by the police and exhibits recovered.

He also informed the court that the corpse was deposited at the Asokoro District hospital morgue.

The prosecution counsel tendered the defendant’s statement as an exhibit which was admitted.