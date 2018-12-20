SPAR partners Kinabutu & Friends for a Christmas outreach at Orile, Lagos

In continuation of her support for noble initiatives, SPAR Nigeria has partnered with Kinabuti to stage the 7th edition of the annual Christmas outreach to students in the Orile area of Lagos. The event which took place on December 3rd 2018 brought bright smiles to the faces of the less privileged in the suburb.

In his comment on the partnership, Marketing Head, SPAR Nigeria, John Goldsmith said “we are delighted to be a part of the annual outreach of Kinabuti and friends. We believe in giving back to the society through noble initiatives like this which embodies the essence of Christmas season which is sharing.”

“Our maxim as an organization is ‘My Nigeria, My SPAR’ has helped us in supporting various charitable projects to enhance the quality of lives of Nigerians and also through our support for local farmers and gainfully employing skilled Nigerians,” he added.

According to Creative Director of Kinabuti, Ms Caterina Bortolussi, this is one of the ways of reaching out to the children of Orile; Coker; Iganmu and her neighbouring suburbs. She appreciated the contribution of SPAR Nigeria, one of the sponsors of the event.

According to her, “We want to thank our sponsors most especially SPAR Nigeria; donors; partners and volunteers for their contributions towards the success of this project. The party has grown to be a major event for children in this suburb in a profound way. The smile on the faces of the children and the feelings of their pure joy light up our hearts more beautifully as they received their goody bags. The ecstasy on the faces of these children has continued to encourage us.”

“We equally use the opportunity to appreciate the teachers who have impacted knowledge into this students in the last one year with goody bags.,” she added.

At the event, the Eko Samba Musical band was at hand to entertain the participants. Other highlights of the event include the bouncy castles; yoga classes; story time; Arts and Craft class; fitness classes; Gift time by Santa and lots of games.

SPAR Nigeria has supported many laudable initiatives from organizations like Aurora Foundation; Leverage Sports amongst others in reaching out to the Nigerians in the course of the outgoing year. The brand has continued to transform the shopping experience of Nigerians by making available products that has improved the quality of their lives in various cities across the country.

