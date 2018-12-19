SPAR Nigeria unveils Christmas gift card

In order to ease the challenge of buying the right Gift for friends, families and business associated during the festive season, SPAR Nigeria has unveiled a Christmas Gift Card alongside other theme based Gift Cards to suit every occasion. This was made known by the Marketing Head, John Goldsmith in Lagos.

While speaking about the new product, Mr. Goldsmith made it known that research has shown that many people have challenges in choosing the perfect gift during festive seasons and special occasions and like Birthday, Wedding, Anniversary etc. We have created these gift Gift cards Cards as a means of helping people to give valuable and flexible gifts to celebrants in accordance to their choices. The SPAR Gift Cards are available at the cash counters of SPAR stores across the country.

According to him, “SPAR Gift Cards are a Gift of Choice. The choice of over 10,000 products to choose from SPAR Hypermarket stores across the country. Apart from Choice, SPAR Gift Cards has multiple advantages; can be loaded with any amount above N 5,000, can be used to buy any products from the SPAR Stores, can be used for multiple transaction, can be used across all SPAR stores, convenient to carry, can be bought at one location and delivered across the country, No extra change for the Card to name a few.

"Another important feature primarily targeted at large organisation is SPAR Gift Cards can be Co-Branded with Logo, Brand Name or Organisation Name,” he added.

SPAR Nigeria is the leading hypermarket chain in Nigeria with outlets across major cities in Nigeria. The brand has always developed innovative products for discerning Nigerians who desire to have quality products, impeccable service and value addition.

SPAR in Nigeria is a part of the global retail chain originating from Holland. SPAR international has given the Master Franchise of the SPAR brand to Artee Industries Ltd for its operations in Nigeria. The brand is one of the fastest growing hypermarket chain in Nigeria spread across Lagos; Abuja; Port Harcourt; Calabar and Enugu. SPAR caters for the various needs and aspirations of Nigerians consumers.

