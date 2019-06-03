This memorable event saw children engaged in various games and other exciting competitions during the Kids Fun Day and all participants went home with various freebies courtesy of SPAR. The free event made children experience the hospitality of the brand in a serene and conducive atmosphere.

In his comment on the SPAR Children’s Day Party, the company’s Group Marketing Head, John Goldsmith said “we are delighted to celebrate Nigerian children at this year’s edition of the SPAR Children’s Day Party across the country at our various outlets.”

“As an organization, we have always ensured that no part of the country is left out of our outreach projects. We desire to give every child in Nigeria memorable and unique experiences whenever they come in contact with our brand. It gives us joy to put smiles on the faces of these children every children’s day and always. We are fully in support of noble initiatives and we believe in giving back to the society. The SPAR Children’s Day Party is a way of building the confidence of the Nigerian children and also to develop their innate abilities,” he added.

Other side attractions at the event include cartoon characters, bouncing castle, train ride, face painting, essay writing, balloon giveaway, free product sampling amongst others. There were also family competitions like Dancing competition, SPAR Puzzle game, Pass the Parcel, Pin the Tail on the Donkey, Doughnut Challenge, Popcorn Dump Race, Balloon Pop, Kim’s Game, Musical Statues, Apple game and many more. The winners of all the various competitions went home with lots of goody bags and other consolation prizes courtesy of SPAR Nigeria.

SPAR also partnered with Real Time Films Festival to host a Kids Audition Session at SPAR Ilupeju on Children’s Day. 5 children were shortlist after the audition who will be given an option to pursue their acting skills.

According to the Group Marketing Head, SPAR Nigeria, John Goldsmith said “there a lot of ways of developing children and we are glad to be partnering with Real Time International Film Festival to bring forth the potentials of Nigerian children.”

He noted that, “The future of the Nigerian society is in the way in which the children are developed. At SPAR, we are always looking for ways to creatively engage children and hone their skills. The partnership with Real Time Film Festival will help us to bring to fruition the aspiration of various children that are interested in the movie industry.”

Also speaking on the initiative, the Artistic Director of RTF, Stanlee Ohikhuare appreciated SPAR for partnering with his organization in the development of children for the creative industry. He said, “During the auditioning, we were able to discover exceptional children in the areas of Acting, Monologue, Dancing and Singing.”

He said, “Plans are already underway to feature the shortlisted children in a film alongside Nollywood a-list actors and other celebrities. The movie will be premiered at the cinemas and also during the upcoming film festival.”

Recently, SPAR organized the Children’s Easter Carnival across various cities namely Calabar, the Cross Rivers State capital; Enugu, the Enugu State capital and Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital respectively.

As renowned of SPAR Nigeria, the hypermarket brand has always translated the shopping experience of Nigerians and every shopper based on their Choice, Quality, Service and Value. SPAR Nigeria is a part of the global retail chain originating from Holland. SPAR international has given the Master Franchise of the SPAR brand to Artee Group for its operations in Nigeria.

