Sowore’s younger brother shot dead in Edo

Sowore said his brother was killed by suspected herdsmen operating as kidnappers.

Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of Sahara Reporters’ Publisher Omoyele Sowore was killed in Edo. (Punch)
Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of Sahara Reporters’ Publisher Omoyele Sowore has been killed in Edo state.

Sowore announced the death of his brother in a Facebook post on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

He said that the Divisional Police Officer of Okada Police Station confirmed the death to his family.

The publisher also said his brother was killed by suspected herdsmen operating as kidnappers.

According to him, the deceased, who was in his late 40s was a student of Igbinedion University.

Sowore wrote: “My immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo state by reportedly herdsmen/kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo State where he is studying Pharmacy.

“They snuffed out the life of yet another real human being! Rest In Power, “Dr. Mamiye!”

“This act in itself will not delay their day of justice.

“I travelled widely with you and our father as a little kid. You were the most loved robust kid I ever first knew. You, Mr. magnet had no enemy!

“You, Mr. Sunshine Foundation who made everyone happy.

“You, the boy who snuck out his older ones to parties, taking all the blames when our disciplinarian father found out.

“You, the guy who was an out-of-the-box thinker who decided school wasn’t for you and created your own genre of music and then turned around to go to school after you almost turned 50!

“You lived your life so that everyone could be alright but now assassinated by everything that’s not alright! Saddest day yet!”

