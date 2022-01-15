RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Sowore secures freedom for man illegally detained by police

Former presidential candidate and agitator for good governance in Nigeria, Omoyele Sowore has secured freedom for a man that was falsely detained by the Police in Abuja.

Sowore who was informed of the man’s plight by one of his compatriots yesterday, stormed the police Headquarters to get the man released.

As commented by the detained man's relatives, he was locked up in custody for 2 weeks with a mere allegation from a ‘big man’ but without any form of investigation on the issue.

They said the story turned around with Sowore’s presence at the Police headquarters and the man’s bail was immediately granted.

Sowore, speaking after the man’s release, said he will continue to stand and speak for the voiceless Nigerians till the issue of balance equality of rights is achieved.

----

#FeaturebyOmoyele Sowore

