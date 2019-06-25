Edwin Anyaoku, a Nigerian suspected to be the mastermind of an international drug-smuggling operation, has been extradited to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking.

According to a report by the South African Police Service last week, 54-year-old Anyaoku was extradited to the U.S. on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

The Nigerian national was arrested in a joint police investigation by the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) and Crime Intelligence (Counter Narcotics) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), according to SAPS.

He was arrested alongside Lerato Mohai, 42, the alleged courier, and 53-year-old Christopher Okonkwo who was the suspected scout.

The three were arrested in Johannesburg in 2018 when an undercover operation was set where Anyaoku allegedly agreed to supply heroin.

His arrest resulted in the seizure of 29 kilograms of heroin worth more than R6 million.

"Anyaoku brought 29 kilograms of heroin and after the purchase, he was arrested together with Mohai and Okonkwo," the SAPS report revealed.

The U.S. Justice Department requested Anyaoku's extradition last year and the accused waived his right to appeal against it during hearing in December.

The extradition was authorised by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development in April.

On the other hand, Okonkwo's case has been withdrawn after a successful representation at the Randburg Regional Court last year. However, Mohai is still standing trial before the same court.