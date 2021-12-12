The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, is dead.
Soun of Ogbomoso dies at 95
Soun ascended the throne on October 24, 1973, and died 48 years after his ascension.
Punch reports that the 95-year-old traditional ruler died on Sunday morning.
A source in the town confirmed the demise of the monarch to the newspaper.
The source said, “It is true that Baba has passed on. It happened this morning but it has not been announced officially.
“He lived a good life and left many good legacies. The palace will soon announce it.”
Oba Oyewunmi was born on May 27, 1926, in Ogbomoso to Oba Bello Afolabi Oyewumi Ajagungbade II and Olori Seliat Olatundun Oyewumi.
