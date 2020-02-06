Pandemonium was rife on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Akeem Gbadamosi Street, in the Ejigbo area of Lagos, when 23-year-old Micheal Okhide absconded after allegedly killing his parents.

The deceased were identified as Clement Okhide, 60, and Toyin, 50.

It was gathered that Michael who was said to have gruesomely murdered his parents and left them in pools of their blood, also attacked his sister, Mercy.

Mercy who's a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), according to Punch, had returned home on the day of the incident, when she saw bloodstains in their house.

While recounting the incident, Mercy said her brother attacked her, but she managed to escape with injuries.

“When I got home around 5.30pm, I met the entrance door open and saw blood on the net. The door to the kitchen was also open but when I entered into the kitchen, I saw that there was bloodstain everywhere and I became scared.

“As I was leaving the kitchen, I heard my mummy screaming my name that I should run, and immediately, I saw Michael came where I was and I saw bloodstains on him.

“He told me to come inside and I refused, so, both of us started struggling and he stabbed me in my stomach and my hands but I was lucky that the cut was not deep. He wanted to prevent me from escaping but I was lucky to escape and he ran back inside and later I heard that he ran away and locked the gate with a padlock," Mercy was quoted as saying.

A resident in the area, who identified himself as Salau, said the suspect absconded after perpetrating the crime.

Salau however alleged that Michael was a drug addict who had been rusticated from three different universities.

He said, “I know that boy that killed his parents; he stabbed the mother and the father to death and also stabbed his sister who just got back from work where she is serving, but she was able to run out of the house and survived. The police from the Ejigbo Police Division visited the scene of the crime yesterday to evacuate the corpses and also came today for further investigation.

“Nobody was around when he stabbed his parents to death in their apartment. That boy has been a torn in their flesh and was a drug addict that had been rusticated from three private universities. He ran away after perpetrating the crime.”

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana said a manhunt has been launched for the arrest of Michael.

Elkana further said while Mercy who was stabbed by the suspect had visited Ejigbo Health Centre, where she received treatment, the corpses of her parents have been evacuated to the Isolo General Hospital.