Son attacks priest dad in his sleep, hacks him to death in Delta

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday when Ufuoma allegedly attacked his father, Rev. Isaac Umurie, a reverend at St. John’s Anglican Church, Okpare-Olomu, while he was asleep.

The attack was reportedly brutal, involving a cutlass, and resulted in severe injuries to the victim's skull and other parts of his body.

The priest's wife narrowly escaped the same fate, as Ufuoma reportedly chased her when she attempted to intervene.

The motive behind the gruesome act remains unclear, but community members have suggested that Ufuoma might be suffering from mental instability.

This tragic event marks the second known attack by Ufuoma on his father, with the first incident involving a physical assault that led local vigilantes to intervene.

Despite the previous attack, Rev. Isaac had pleaded for his son not to be taken to the police.

In the chaos following the murder, neighbours and church members managed to overpower Ufuoma and hand him over to the police at the Otu-Jeremi Divisional Headquarters.

The suspect is now in police custody, where he faces prosecution for his actions.

A local resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, who recounted the incident, stated: "This is the second time Ufuoma has attacked his father. Previously, he beat him up, but the father pleaded for leniency. We heard he is not mentally stable. This time, he used a cutlass, causing fatal injuries. The reverend was nearing retirement and had been brought closer to home before this tragic event."