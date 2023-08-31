Son hacks his father to death over ₦70,000 debt

Ifeanyi was said to have attacked Nnadike with a machete leading to his death around the Olorunda area, Eruobodo Ntabo, Ijoko in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

Ifeanyi, according to a statement by the office of So Safe State Commander, Soji Ganzallo and signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Moruf Yusuf, butchered his father to death over his inability to produce the ₦70,000 kept with him since July 2022.

“On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, information got to Superintendent Alabi Gafar, the Divisional Officer of the Corps at Alade/Atago/Ntabo Divisional Command that at 11, Ibikunle Street, Diamond Estate, along Olorunda Area, Eruobodo Ntabo, Ijoko in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area, that a middle-aged man was said to have been attacking his biological father with cutlass,” the statement read.

Following his arrest, the suspect was said to have further confessed that he was forced to commit the act having resigned from his previous job to embark on a business but his father could not provide him the money.

The So-Safe Spokesperson added that Ifeanyi has been transferred to the Sango Divisional Headquarters of the state police command for further investigation and prosecution.