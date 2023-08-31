ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Son hacks his father to death over ₦70,000 debt

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect confessed to having hacked his father to death for failing to refund the ₦70,000 he borrowed from him last year.

Son hacks his father to death over ₦70,000 debt (Credit: Anna Avdeeva/Getty Images)
Son hacks his father to death over ₦70,000 debt (Credit: Anna Avdeeva/Getty Images)

Recommended articles

Ifeanyi was said to have attacked Nnadike with a machete leading to his death around the Olorunda area, Eruobodo Ntabo, Ijoko in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

Ifeanyi, according to a statement by the office of So Safe State Commander, Soji Ganzallo and signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Moruf Yusuf, butchered his father to death over his inability to produce the ₦70,000 kept with him since July 2022.

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, information got to Superintendent Alabi Gafar, the Divisional Officer of the Corps at Alade/Atago/Ntabo Divisional Command that at 11, Ibikunle Street, Diamond Estate, along Olorunda Area, Eruobodo Ntabo, Ijoko in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area, that a middle-aged man was said to have been attacking his biological father with cutlass,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his arrest, the suspect was said to have further confessed that he was forced to commit the act having resigned from his previous job to embark on a business but his father could not provide him the money.

The So-Safe Spokesperson added that Ifeanyi has been transferred to the Sango Divisional Headquarters of the state police command for further investigation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Ogun Police Command recently granted a one-month amnesty to cultists in the State to renounce their memberships of various cult groups.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Appear before the Committee on Sept. 7 or face arrest - Reps threaten AGF

Appear before the Committee on Sept. 7 or face arrest - Reps threaten AGF

Flood claims 5 lives in Adamawa - ADSEMA

Flood claims 5 lives in Adamawa - ADSEMA

Councillors suspend Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of funds diversion

Councillors suspend Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of funds diversion

Nasarawa Govt orders evacuation from riverine communities due to flood

Nasarawa Govt orders evacuation from riverine communities due to flood

Peter Obi’s campaign coordinator in Bayelsa leaves LP to PDP

Peter Obi’s campaign coordinator in Bayelsa leaves LP to PDP

Police Officers Wives donates foodstuffs to less privileged in Anambra

Police Officers Wives donates foodstuffs to less privileged in Anambra

EFCC returns $26,000 to Christine Brown, a victim of internet fraud

EFCC returns $26,000 to Christine Brown, a victim of internet fraud

Izombe clan appreciates Tinubu, Uzodinma for Uchegbu’s appointment into NDDC

Izombe clan appreciates Tinubu, Uzodinma for Uchegbu’s appointment into NDDC

Imo begins first phase of FG palliatives, shares 65,000 bags of rice

Imo begins first phase of FG palliatives, shares 65,000 bags of rice

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster (video)

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff (video)

Sock photo: Woman handcuffed

Plumber confesses to killing girlfriend, having sex with corpse before burying it secretly

Male teacher assaulted by mob for allegedly having sex with another man in Prestea

Male teacher assaulted by mob for allegedly having sex with another man in Prestea