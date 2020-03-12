Although this is a far cry from Powerball’s record $1.586 billion USD jackpot, shared by three lucky winners in January 2016, there are still plenty of reasons to purchase tickets for the upcoming draw.

Powerball jackpots grow in size if no tickets match the numbers drawn. While rollover streaks can occasionally lead to record jackpots, it is much more likely that the jackpot will be won long before the prize grows that big.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was in the draw on 12 February 2020 when a prize of $70 million USD was claimed by a single ticket. It is quite possible that Powerball’s $120 million USD jackpot will be won on Saturday night. Wouldn’t you want to take a chance on winning it?

Someone from Nigeria could win ₦44 billion Powerball jackpot prize this Saturday!

Amazingly, you don’t have to fly to the U.S. to play Powerball! You can buy your lottery tickets online and everything is simple, safe, secure, and more importantly, totally legal. You could win the incredible Powerball jackpot without leaving the comfort of your home in Nigeria!

Introducing theLotter

You can play Powerball online from Nigeria using the services of theLotter, the leading online ticket purchasing service. TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. These tickets are then scanned and uploaded to customers’ private accounts. These scans, along with email confirmations and a totally transparent purchasing process, prove the customers’ ownership of the tickets. All data on theLotter’s website, including personal and financial information, is encrypted under Geotrust 128 SSL bit security.

Is it legal?

According to the official Powerball website, “You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball. Players from jurisdictions where Powerball tickets are not sold … can purchase Powerball tickets from a retailer licensed or authorized by the selling jurisdiction.” As theLotter purchases official Powerball tickets from licensed retailers, playing Powerball at the website is totally legal.

What happens when you win?

TheLotter charges customers a transaction fee and no commissions are taken from winning tickets. Winnings other than jackpot prizes are transferred to customers’ accounts after receipt of the prize from the official lottery operator. Jackpot winnings, however, may have to be collected in person and in these cases, theLotter may choose to fly winners to the operator’s headquarters to collect the prize.

Is it for real?

Just ask the more than 5 million lucky winners from across the globe who have taken home prizes amounting to nearly $120 million USD. theLotter’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman still working to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million USD prize. Our list of Lottery Winners grew even longer in 2019 adding several very lucky lottery winners:

H.S.L from South Korea won a €1 million prize playing EuroMillions in July 2019.

Kuwaiti player B.K. won a South Africa Daily Lotto jackpot prize of R118,685.50 in July 2019.

Nataliia, who won a $1 million prize playing Mega Millions in 2017, won an MXN$224,063.68 jackpot playing Mexico Chispazo in September 2019.

Nine (9) of our players from around the world won €50,000 each in the Loteria de Navidad raffle draw on 22 December 2019.

Sounds too good to be true?

In the world of lotteries, there is no guarantee of a jackpot win. One thing is certain, though. If you don’t play the lottery, you won’t win. Thanks to the lottery ticket purchasing services of theLotter, you can now play Powerball online, legally, from Nigeria.

For more information how to play Powerball online, please visit theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly!

